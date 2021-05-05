BHS boys’ track wins tri-meet

Bluffton’s boys’ track team took first place in a tri-meet with South Adams and Heritage on Tuesday.

The Tigers scored 61 points in their final regular season meet, followed by South Adams with 58 and Heritage with 37. Bluffton finished the regular season with a perfect 8-0 record.

First-place finishers for Bluffton included Gus Martinez in the 110 hurdles, Markis Crosbie in the 800 meter run, Kody Kinsey in the long jump, and Seth Bennett in the high jump.

The 4×100 meter relay of Kinsey, Martinez, Bennett, and Anthony Cruz also took first place.

Bluffton’s girls’ placed second, scoring 63 points. South Adams won with 75 points, and Heritage placed third with 18. The Lady Tigers concluded their regular season with a 7-1 record.

First-place finishers for Bluffton included Julia Mackenzie in the discus, Zoe Barger in the shot put, and Leslie Sprankles in the 800 and 1,600 meter runs.

The 4×800 meter relay team of Aubrey Pulver, Sprankles, Katy Miller, and Alysha Robles also won, as well as the 4×400 meter relay team of Sprankles, Ryleigh Johnson, Emme Boots, and Robles.

Bluffton will compete again on Friday at the South Adams Invitational.

NHS boys’ track beats Vikings

Norwell’s boys’ track team defeated Huntington North 75-57 in Tuesday’s meet.

Norwell had several first-place finishes in the meet. Trevan Stoppenhagen won the 200 meter dash, Jake Parker won the 110 hurdles, Dylan Osborn won the 400, Zach Waldman won the 3,200 meter run, Jakob Peterson won the 1,600 meter run, Jared Conrad won the 800 meter run, Zach Christianson won the shot put, Winston Frauhiger won the high jump, and Grant Meyer won the pole vault.

The 4×800 meter relay team of Osborn, Eli Behning, Zander Huss, and Michael Reidenbach also took first place.

Norwell’s girls lost 79-53.

Winners for Norwell included Grace Bradtmueller in discus and shot put, Kennedy Fuelling in long jump, Kaylee Anderson in the 100 meter dash, Maiah Shelton in high jump, and Sommer in pole vault.

Norwell’s 4×100 meter relay team of Makenzie Fuess, Anderson, Shelton, and Lainie Lipp also took first place.

Norwell will compete again on Friday in the NE8 Conference meet at New Haven.

Norwell tennis tops New Haven

Norwell’s girls’ tennis team defeated New Haven 5-0 in Tuesday’s home match.

Norwell (8-3) won two of the matchups by forfeit. McKenna McNabb won No. 3 singles by forfeit, and Annabelle Johnson and Addy Heyerly won No. 2 doubles by forfeit.

Dani Gavilanez defeated Mykasia Bostic 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. Aubreyan Heyerly defeated E’Lia Colin 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 singles. Lindsay Collins and Mackinzie Toliver defeated Kendall Rowland and Bekah Snodgrass 6-0, 6-1 in No. 1 doubles.

Norwell’s next match will be at East Noble on Thursday.

Bluffton baseball team loses to AC

Bluffton’s baseball team lost 9-2 to Adams Central in Tuesday’s home game.

After a 2-2 first inning, Bluffton (8-8) slowly began falling behind as the visitors added one run in the second, third, and fifth innings.

Adams Central broke the game open in the sixth with a four-run effort to take a 9-2 lead and eventually win by that margin.

Bluffton had just three hits in the game. Two of them came from singles by Kaine Moore, and the other was a two-run homer by Kaleb Riley.

Braxton Betancourt suffered the loss on the mound for Bluffton, allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits while striking out five and walking four. Riley pitched the final two innings and allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out two and walking none.

Bluffton will travel to Jay County on Thursday for its next game.

BHS softball team defeated by AC

Bluffton’s softball team lost 15-1 in a home game to Adams Central on Tuesday.

Bluffton (3-8) fell behind early as the visitors took an 8-0 lead after two innings. The Lady Tigers finally got a run on the board in the fourth, but by that point trailed 12-1. Adams Central added three more runs in the fifth and won by the 10-run rule.

The Jets outhit the Tigers 10-2 and committed no errors while Bluffton committed four. The Jets also drew 13 walks in the game.

Kennedy Nash took the loss on the mound for Bluffton.

Next up for Bluffton will be a road matchup at Woodlan on Wednesday.

Raider track teams lose to Woodlan

Southern Wells’ boys’ and girls’ track teams both lost to Woodlan in a home meet on Tuesday.

Southern Wells’ girls lost 104-18.

Sydney McFarren took first place in the 3,200 meter run and second in the 1,600 meter run.

Allison Barger got first in high jump, and Brianna Hughett got second in the 100 meter dash.

Southern Wells’ boys lost 107-16.

Joshua Bricker took first place in the 3,200 meter run. Potter Garrett got second in the 1,600 meter run, and Gideon Barcus got second in the shot put.

Southern Wells will take the track again on Friday at the South Adams Invitational.

Green Valley Senior Golf League

Jerry Moss, Don Livingston, Dave Emenhizer, Rick Murphy, and Paul Spitzer were the winning team at the Tuesday Senior Golf League at Green Valley.

Moss was also closest to pin. Butch Carpenter made the longest putt.

There was no low gross or low net as the league played in a scramble format.