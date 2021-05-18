Robert K. Thomas, 93, of Markle, and most recently of Wolcottville, passed away on May 13, 2021, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus.

Bob was a 1946 graduate of East Union Center High School. He was a lifetime farmer in Wells County. For 27 years, he drove a school bus for Northern Wells County School Corporation and spent 35 years employed with International Harvester. Bob was a member of the Markle United Methodist Church and as well as a former member of the UAW.

He loved music, sweets, bird watching, driving his boat or anything with a steering wheel and a seat, watching kids play basketball, baseball or softball and eating garden fresh fruits or vegetables.

Bob was born April 12, 1928, in Markle, the son of Vaughn K. and Sadonna I. Platt Thomas.

He was united in marriage to Martha Jean Terry on Nov. 25, 1951, in Columbia City. They recently celebrated 69 years of marriage. Martha Jean survives.

Additional survivors include his daughter, Jill Dougherty of Wolcottville; his sister, Jean Kleinschmidt of Michigan City; and five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jerry D. Thomas; and his two brothers, William Thomas and Richard Thomas.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 21, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St., Markle. Due to medical circumstances Martha Jean will only be at the memorial service on Saturday.

Memorial service to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel. We will be following the CDC’s and Indiana’s guidelines for masks, social distancing and social gathering limits. Interment will be at the Hoverstock Cemetery in Zanesville.

Memorial donations can be made out to the Norwell Music Department or the Zanesville Lions Club Ball Park, both in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

