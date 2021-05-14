Richard L. Springer, 79, of Ossian, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

He was born Dec. 15, 1941, in Allen County, to Alva and Edith Thiele Springer. Richard was a graduate of International Business College and worked for Lincoln National Bank for 35 years, retiring as first vice president, internal auditor. Subsequently, he worked for the Bank of Geneva and Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Homes.

Richard was a faithful member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Mary L. Springer; two daughters, Julie Burkholder and Maria (Michael) Vander Sande; three sons, Marc (Donna) Springer, Michael (Jennifer) Springer, and Rick (Kristin) Springer; eight grandchildren, Kayla (Joey), Madeleine, Meghan, Samantha, Grace, Kate, Charlotte, and Jackson; and a great-grandson, Malakai.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Linnemeier, and two brothers, Ernst Springer and Norman Springer.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 17, at the St. Mark Lutheran Church, 16933 Thiele Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation for Richard will also be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St. in Ossian.

Burial will be at the St. Mark Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Mark Lutheran Church Contingency Fund; New Life Lutheran Church, for Liberian Children’s Ministry; or Lutheran Military Veterans and Families Ministries Inc.

Fond memories may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com for the Springer family.