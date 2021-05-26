Richard D. Couch, 90, of Ossian, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021.

He was born on July 29, 1930, in Fort Wayne, to Frank and A. Jennette Blackburn Couch. Richard served in the United States Navy from 1950-1958.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ossian, Masonic Lodge 145, American legion post 241, the Scottish-Rite, Shriners, and the Model-A car club. Richard had a passion for his farm, traveling, going for drives, and tinkering with anything. He had such a kind heart and didn’t know a stranger.

Richard is survived by his wife of 20 years, A. Jane Couch; daughters, Paula (Dan) Clegg and Anna (Jeff) Couch; grandchildren, Jerrald (Meagan) Couch, Brian (Lindsay) Clegg, Ninah (Kirk) Clegg-Johnson, and Brody (Haylee) Clifford; six great-grandchildren; and sisters, Tessa Phillipi and Anita Jerman.

Also preceding him in passing was his first wife, Pauline Couch; brother, Max Couch; and daughter, Pam Wildman.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St. Ossian, with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. Masks will be required for all services.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Shriners Hospital or Indy Honor Flight.

