MSD of Bluffton Harrison will receive sealed proposals for a Guaranteed Savings Contract and selection of an Energy Services Company (ESCO) until 10:00 a.m. on June 29, 2021 at the MSD of Bluffton Harrison Corporation Office, 805 E. Harrison Street., Bluffton, Indiana 46714.

Proposals will be accepted in the format specified in the RFQ. All Proposals must meet all IC36-1-12.5 requirements of the RFQ.

Copies of the RFQ may be obtained from Brad Yates, Superintendent MSD of Bluffton Harrison, 805 E. Street, Bluffton, Indiana 46714.

MSD of Bluffton Harrison reserves the right to terminate this project at any time prior to contract award and to reject any proposals not strictly adhering to all requirements

nb 5/20, 5/27

