Quentin Gorman Beeks, 16, of North Webster, passed away Wednesday evening, April 28, 2021 at his residence.

Quentin was born July 9, 2004 in Fort Wayne to Larry Beeks, II and Jennifer (Kinzie) Beeks. He was a junior at Jay County High School. He loved Gaming, Anime, music, talking to his friends and German class.

Survivors include his parents, Larry (Tami) Beeks and Jennifer Beeks; siblings, Nicole Beeks, Mackenzie (Cainan) Wynn and Jakob Fields; three nieces, Rylee, McKaya and Haislyn; his grandparents, Joan Beeks, Donna Mann, James and Bonnie Rowles and Harold and Vickie Kinzie; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Quentin is preceded in death by his grandfather, Larry Gorman Beeks.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Steve Sutton officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made in Quentin’s memory to Jay County High School’s German Club to assist his classmates with their upcoming trip to Germany this summer.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are at your own discretion. During the current guidelines, we are only allowed a limited number of people in the building at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.