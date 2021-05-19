STATE OF INDIANA )
)SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
COUNTY COURT
CAUSE NO.
90C01-2105-MI-000018
IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF: )
Jane E Schaper )
Petitioner )
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Jane E. Schaper, whose mailing address is: 11230 N. State Rd. 1, Ossian, IN 46777, and if different, my residence address is: , in the Wells County, Indiana, hereby gives notice that Jane E. Schaper has filed a petition in the Court requesting that her name be changed to JANE ELLEN HULVEY.
Notice is further given that the hearing will be held on said Petition on JUNE 10, 2021, at 2:00 P.M.
Jane E. Schaper
Petitioner
5-4-21
Date
Kenton W. Kiracofe
Judicial Officer
Dated: May 12, 2021
nb 5/19, 5/26, 6/2
hspaxlp