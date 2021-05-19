STATE OF INDIANA )

)SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

COUNTY COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2105-MI-000018

IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF: )

Jane E Schaper )

Petitioner )

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Jane E. Schaper, whose mailing address is: 11230 N. State Rd. 1, Ossian, IN 46777, and if different, my residence address is: , in the Wells County, Indiana, hereby gives notice that Jane E. Schaper has filed a petition in the Court requesting that her name be changed to JANE ELLEN HULVEY.

Notice is further given that the hearing will be held on said Petition on JUNE 10, 2021, at 2:00 P.M.

Jane E. Schaper

Petitioner

5-4-21

Date

Kenton W. Kiracofe

Judicial Officer

Dated: May 12, 2021

nb 5/19, 5/26, 6/2

hspaxlp