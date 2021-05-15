NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION
IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT
OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA
DOCKET NO.
90C01-2104-EU-000022
Notice is hereby given that STEVEN R. DOUGLASS and PHILIP L. DOUGLASS were on the 16th day of April, 2021, appointed co-personal representatives of the estate of REX E. DOUGLASS, deceased, who died on the 22nd day of February, 2021, and were authorized to administer his estate without Court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.
Dated in Bluffton, Indiana, this 16th day of April, 2021.
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Daniel R. Gordon
Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives
Attorney No. 7218-90
GORDON & ASSOCIATES
PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION
119 East Oak Forest Drive
Bluffton, IN 46714
(260) 824-9377
nb 5/8, 5/15
hspaxlp