NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

DOCKET NO.

90C01-2104-EU-000022

Notice is hereby given that STEVEN R. DOUGLASS and PHILIP L. DOUGLASS were on the 16th day of April, 2021, appointed co-personal representatives of the estate of REX E. DOUGLASS, deceased, who died on the 22nd day of February, 2021, and were authorized to administer his estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.

Dated in Bluffton, Indiana, this 16th day of April, 2021.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Daniel R. Gordon

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives

Attorney No. 7218-90

GORDON & ASSOCIATES

PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION

119 East Oak Forest Drive

Bluffton, IN 46714

(260) 824-9377

