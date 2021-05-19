Home Lifestyle Ossian group to hear from CASA director Ossian group to hear from CASA director May 19, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Bluffton boy, 12, starts his own mowing business Lifestyle INDOT to host hiring fair here Thursday Lifestyle What do you know about where you came from?