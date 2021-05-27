Octavia Nicole Brubaker was stillborn Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Survivors include her parents, Benjiman “Ben” and Hayley Gotschall Brubaker of Bluffton; her big brothers, Easton Gotschall and Rowyn Brubaker, both of Bluffton; her grandparents, Lionel and Delora Brubaker of Uniondale, Jackie (Scott) Long of Wabash, and Jeff (Jodi) Gotschall of Marion; and her great-grandparents, Connie Brubaker of Markle, Virginia (Don) Croy of Vera Cruz, and Ed and Mary Carpenter of Wabash.

Octavia was preceded in death by a great-grandfather, Bill Brubaker.

Private family services will be held at a later date. The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

