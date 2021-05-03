RE: C.Y. 2022 Capital Assistance to purchase three small transit vehicles

1. Notice is hereby given that, Wells County Council on Aging will provide an opportunity for a public hearing for the purpose of considering a grant for which federal capital assistance under Section 5339 of the Federal Bus and Bus Facilities Program, is being sought. Any person interested in a hearing must submit a request in writing that a hearing be held by Wells County Council on Aging within a ten (10) day period, after the publication of this notice.

The project is generally described as follows:

In calendar year 2022, Wells County Council on Aging will purchase three Small Transit Vehicles through the INDOT 5339 Capital Assistance Program. The application will be a replacement grant. The request is to replace Wells County Council on Aging’s Transportation Program, Wells on Wheels’, three vans that have exceeded their useful life. The total estimated project cost is $168,000 with the 80% Federal funds being anticipated at $134,400 and the 20% Local match coming in around $33,600. Local match will be sourced with grants, fundraising, and fare revenue.

2. If a hearing is requested and scheduled, Wells County Council on Aging will afford an opportunity for interested person(s), agencies and private transportation providers to be heard with respect to the social, environmental, and economic aspects of the grant. Interested persons may submit orally or in writing evidence and recommendations with respect to said grant at the public hearing.

3. A copy of the application is currently available for public inspection at 225 West Water Street, Bluffton, IN 46714.

nb 5/3

hspaxlp