Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 3rd day of June, 2021, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Flat Creek LLC, 7617 W Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46804 for the purpose of a Major Subdivision.

Current Zoning: R-2

Proposed Major Subdivision: 154 Lots

Common Location: The subject property is located at 100 N east of North Shore Drive, Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 89.56 acres SE/4 27-27N-12E in Lancaster Township of Wells County.

Dated this 14th day of May, 2021

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

