Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 3rd day of June, 2021, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Andrew Shively Inc., 118 E Wabash St., Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Rezoning.

Current Zoning: B-1

Proposed Zoning: R-2

Common Location: The subject property is located at 125 E South St., Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as Original PT 179 except north 35’ in SE/4 4-26N-12E in Harrison Township of Wells County.

Dated this 14th day of May, 2021

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

