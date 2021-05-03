In the Wells Circuit Court of Wells County, Indiana:

Notice is hereby given that DAVID N. BAUMGARTNER was on April 26th, 2021, appointed Personal Representative of the estate of ROBERTA A. WERKING, deceased, who died on November 25, 2020.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, on April 26th, 2021.

Beth Davis, Clerk

WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

David N. Baumgartner

Attorney for Estate

No. 4288-01

Baumgartner Attorneys PC

360 W. Main St.

Berne, IN 46711

Telephone: (260) 589-3139

nb 5/3, 5/10

