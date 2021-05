Wells County Creative Arts Council Director Janiece Lipsey told the crowd last weekend that she was excited they were there before here. After months of practices and preparation, the 2020 season was abruptly cut short last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This weekend past was the first year the dancers were back on the stage in front of their loved ones. The show as “The Toymaker’s Daughter: Coppelia.” Click photos to enlarge. (Photos by Jessica Bricker)