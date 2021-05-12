Michael J. Hanauer, 54, of Hartford City, passed away at 2:45 p.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021, at his home in Jackson Township, Blackford County.

He was born Saturday, Oct. 29, 1966, in Bluffton. He married Laura Daily Hanauer on Saturday, Oct. 24, 1992, at the Markle United Methodist Church. Michael was a 1985 graduate of Norwell High School. He furthered his education at IWU, where he received his associate degree. He was a letter carrier for the Union City post office. He was a member of the NRA. Michael was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed landscaping, hunting, fishing, and gardening. He loved sports, especially hockey, and enjoyed watching Mallards.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Laura Hanauer of Hartford City; father, Gerald Joe Hanauer of Markle; mother, Barbara Jean (Wisel) Hanauer of Markle; son, Tristen Hanauer of Hartford City; daughter, Georgia Hanauer of Hartford City; brother, Kent (Stephanie) Hanauer of Anderson; sister, Stephanie Hanauer of Gladstone, Mich.; father- and mother-in-law, Don and Marie Daily of Hartford City; and nieces and nephews, Isaac Hanauer, Avery Hanauer, Jordan Daily, Jaida Daily, Ashton Marchak, and Ty Daily.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier, Thursday, May 13, from 3 to 8 p.m. A service to celebrate Michael’s life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Friday, May 14. Interment will follow in the Haverstock Cemetery, Zanesville.

Preferred memorials: To the family or Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation 5705 Grant Creek Rd. Missoula, MT 59806.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com