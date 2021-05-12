Margaret “Maggie” Premer, 49, of Ossian, passed away early Monday morning, May 10, 2021, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Maggie was born March 12, 1972, in Madisonville, Ky., to Dwight and Anna Ladd Brown. She graduated from Christian County High School in 1990 and went on to graduate from Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tenn., and San Joaquin College in Visalia, Calif. Maggie worked as a respiratory therapist until 2002, when she worked as a real estate agent for six years. She co-owned and operated Restoration 1 in Fort Wayne with her husband Jeff.

On Oct. 4, 2014 in Ossian, Maggie and Jeffrey Premer were married.

Survivors include her husband, Jeff of Ossian; two daughters, Emily (Keaton) Sebring of Fort Wayne and Hailey Stormo of Bluffton; a step-son, Kyle Ashcraft; and a step-grandson, Gatlin Ashcraft. Maggie is also survived by her father, Dwight Brown of Nortonville, Ky.; and a brother, William Brown of Crofton, Ky. Maggie will be greatly missed by her Great Dane, Lady.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Brown; an aunt, Jackie Ladd; and a brother, Little Dwight Brown.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 14, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Rev. Lyle Breeding officiating. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday.

Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the charity of the donor’s choice.

The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone’s safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are at your own discretion. During the current guidelines, we are only allowed a limited number of people in the building at a time. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.