Bluffton Board of Works to meet Tuesday afternoon

The Bluffton Board of Public Works and Safety will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, in the meeting room on the first floor of City Hall, 128 E. Market St.

Topics on the agenda are:

• A personnel matter, brought to the board by Utilities Operations Manager Jon Oman.

• An update on the water treatment facility now under construction.

• A personnel matter, brought to the board by members of the board of the Bluffton Parks and Recreation Department.

• A budget review, brought to the board by the BakerTilly municipal financial services firm.

Ossian police board will meet Tuesday evening

The Ossian Board of Metropolitan Police Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at 215 N. Jefferson St.

Topics on the agenda include the monthly police report, policy updates, and an update on new vehicles.

County health board will meet Thursday morning

The board of the Wells County Health Department will meet at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, June 3, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.

Items on the agenda include bi-monthly reports for April and May; the 2020 annual report; a Regional Sewer District update featuring discussion on issues out of Murray and Tocsin; and an update on COVID-19.

Area Plan Commission will meet Thursday evening

The Wells County Area Plan Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, in Room 105, the multi-purpose room on the lower level of the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St.

Topics on the agenda include:

• Consideration of an approval of a major subdivision of 46 lots on Hoosier Highway south of Greenfield Farms. The matter was also discussed at the APC’s May meeting. The request is being made by Biggs Inc. The property, in Harrison Township, is zoned R-2 (residential).

• Consideration of a 154-lot major subdivision of 154 lots in Lancaster Township. The property is on 100N east of North Shore Drive in Bluffton and is zoned R-2 (residential).

• Consideration of a zoning change request for 125 E. South St. in Bluffton. The property is zoned B-1 (business) and the requested rezoning would be to R-2 (residential).

• Review of meeting procedures for contested petitions.

• A flow chart for major subdivisions.

• Liberty Center/Murray rezoning.

• Comprehensive plan, revitalization, and housing study updates.