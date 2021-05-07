Lawson “Perry” Casterline, 64, of Montpelier, died at 2 a.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Anderson.

He was born Oct. 26, 1956, in Hartford City.

Survivors include his mother, Betty J. Chapman Bell of Hartford City; three daughters, Brandi Hernandez of Hartford City, Cari Bennett (fiance, Adam Ellenberger) of Bluffton, and Alisa Tillung of Conroe, Texas; seven grandchildren; seven sisters, Nina Ruth Gephart, Cheyenne (Jim) Davis, Karen Fleming, Roxanne Terhune, Sheila Casterline, Charlotte Dawson, and Linda (Steve) Horschler; and three brothers, Walter (Brenda) Casterline Jr., Norman (Deb) Casterline, and Warren (Teresa) Casterline.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Ira Casterline Sr.

Calling will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

