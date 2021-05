Kenneth Short, 54, of Bluffton, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

He was born March 27, 1967, to Cecil Short and Judith Ritter.

He is survived by his daughter, Ashlie Glowczak; and sons, Joshua Glowczak, Marcus Glowczak and Zach Charo.

Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.