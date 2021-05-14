Judith Ann “Judy” Mugg, 74, of Winona Lake, passed away Tuesday evening, May 11, 2021, at the Wellbrooke of Carmel Retirement Community.

Judy was born April 21, 1947, in Bluffton, to John Mugg and Martha Beeker Mugg. Both parents preceded her in death.

A 1965 graduate of Bluffton High School, Judy attended Ball State University and later received her master’s in education from IPFW in Fort Wayne. She was an educator for many years, serving in several capacities, including the principal of Sacred Heart Elementary School in Warsaw. After retiring from education, Judy worked at the Titus Funeral Home in Warsaw for several years, and kept active by working several part-time jobs, including supervising student teachers for IPFW. She also served on the hospital board and spent many hours volunteering at Grace Village and visiting with the residents.

Judy attended the Pleasant View Bible Church in Warsaw, and in her free time, she enjoyed counted cross stitching and visiting and spending time with friends and acquaintances. She was an avid sports fan, and especially enjoyed rooting for Purdue football and basketball, along with the Chicago Cubs.

Survivors include a sister, Becky Shady of Glendale, Ariz.; a brother, Steve (Rita) Mugg of Monroe; two nephews, Chris Shady and Nathan Mugg; a niece, Kelli Pardieck; and six great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 2:30 p.m. The funeral service will be available to watch live via a Facebook Live link, which will be posted at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the top of Judy’s obituary page at www.goodwincaleharnish.com

Burial will follow at the Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

In lieu of floral tributes and gifts, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed to either the Judy Mugg Memorial Scholarship Fund or to the John and Martha Mugg Memorial Scholarship Fund, both in care of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation.

