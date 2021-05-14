Jerry L. Miller, 79, passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 11, 2021, at his residence in Bluffton.

Jerry was born Dec. 18, 1941, in Bluffton, to Irvin J. Miller and Violet Rose Houdyshell Miller. His parents preceded him in death.

He worked for Erie Stone Quarry in Bluffton for 15 years and retired from the Indiana Department of Transportation in Bluffton after 15 years of service as a mechanic. He was a graduate of Lancaster High School in the class of 1959. Jerry served his country in the Marine Corps from 1960 to 1964. He was a member of American Legion Post 111 in Bluffton. Jerry was an avid coon hunter and enjoyed fishing, trapping, IU basketball, horses, and working in his shop fixing things.

Jerry is survived by two sons, Jay Miller of Montpelier and Austin J. (Jenna) Miller of Bluffton; two daughters, Jill (Jim) Jacobs of Montpelier and Emma Rose Miller of Bluffton; and six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Jerry is also survived by two brothers-in-law, Richard Holsinger and James Foss, both of Bluffton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters — Sarah Miller, Janet Holsinger and Patricia Foss.

Graveside services will be held at the Six Mile Cemetery at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the United States Marine Honor Guard and the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital Burn Unit.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, Bluffton.