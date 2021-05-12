Janet Sue Marshall, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

She was born on June 13, 1942 in Bluffton, to William and Gladys Rohrabaugh Brickley.

Janet was a member of the Fellowship Missionary Church. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling and most of all spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Janet is survived by her children, Greg (Chris) Gardenour, Lori (Ken) Giffin, Melissa (Rick) Markley, and Peggy (Nick) Downs; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and siblings, Jerry (Patricia) Brickley, Freida Key, Alice Jacobs, Dixie (Hank) Osborn, Dorothy Ann (Enos) Gore, and Beatrice Huffman.

In addition to her parents, also preceding her in passing was her granddaughter, Amanda Espy; eight brothers; and two sisters.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 14, at D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes-Foster Park 6301 Fairfield Avenue, Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Catholic Church or Riley’s Children Hospital. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com