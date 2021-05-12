Janet M. Slusher, 82, of Warren, died May 10, 2021, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

She was born March 23, 1939, in Warren, to Oscar Robert Long and Nellie Madaline Knight. She married Don E. Slusher on May 12, 1962, in Warren.

Survivors include her daughter, Brenda J. Whitaker of Warren; son, Donald (Ralph) Slusher II of Warren; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerry Long of Marion and James Long of Warren; sisters, Joyce Buck of Warren, Joan (David) Tilden of Huntington, Jacqueline Zinn of Marion, and Judy Long of Warren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Nellie Long; her husband, Don E. Slusher; and her daughter, Sheryl S. Slusher.

Calling hours are from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, and from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 13, at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren. A funeral service will be held at noon Thursday. Burial will follow at Jones cemetery in rural Wells County.