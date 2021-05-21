Janet Jo Thornton, age 81, of Coldwater, Mich., died Wednesday morning, May 19, 2021, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne.

She was born to Joe and Thelma Merrifield Bryant on April 30, 1940, in Marshall, Mich.

She is survived by her five children, Jay (Steph) Thornton of New Milford, Pa., Nancy Thornton of Macclenny, Fla., Kristi Thornton of Grand Rapids, Mich., Gregory (Jill) Thornton of Bluffton, and Shelby Kunk of Angola; and seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister Nancy (Mickey) Garber of Escanaba, Mich.

Visitation will be Friday, May 21, 2021, from 9:30 until 11 a.m., with a memorial service immediately following visitation at 11 a.m., at the Coldwater United Methodist Church in Coldwater, Mich.

The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Online condolences: www.goodwincaleharnish.com