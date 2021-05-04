James ‘Jim’ Cobble

James (Jim) C. Cobble, 67, of Beaufort, S.C., died April 25, 2021, at 4:40 a.m. at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

He was born Oct. 8, 1953, in Anderson, the son of Steven Cobble, who preceded him in death.

Jim was a graduate of Ball State University and worked as an Industrial Arts teacher for 35 years at Norwell High School in Ossian. He also served many years as a wrestling coach and football coach at Norwell. Jim bred and raised Golden Retrievers for many years. He was recently baptized by St. Peters Catholic Church on Ladys Island, S.C.

He married his long-time companion Laurie Kendall on Jan. 29, 2018. Surviving are his wife, Laurie; his stepsons, Evan Kendall of Beaufort, S.C. and Jake (Kelsey) Kendall; and three grandchildren, Maddox, Maverick and Maiya of Maricopa, Ariz.; his mother, Elizabeth (Kirby) Cobble; siblings, Teresa (Tom) Stramer of Anderson, Mark (Cheryl) Cobble of Cookville, Tenn., and Steven Cobble of Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.

Services to be determined. If you wish to do a memorial, the family requests that you donate to a dog rescue in your community in Jim’s honor.