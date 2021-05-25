James A. Smith, 83, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Adams Woodcrest in Decatur.

He was born Nov. 13, 1937, in Decatur, to James G. Smith and E. Celesta Shaffer Smith. James was united in marriage to Suzanne Kuhn Dec. 24, 1958, in Willshire, Ohio.

He proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine, being honorably discharged on April 1, 1958.

James graduated from Pleasant Mills High School in 1955. He was a member of the Common Ground Church of the Nazarene.

He was employed by the Pennsylvania Railroad, Penn Central, Conrail, and CSX, retiring Dec. 3, 1999, with 44 years and 18 days of service.

He enjoyed gardening, fishing and helping out in the community. He and his wife Suzanne traveled to six of the seven continents and all 50 states.

He is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne Smith of Decatur; a daughter, Carla D. (Curtis) Alspaugh of Craigville; a son, Clayton D. (Janis) Smith of Decatur; a son, Curtis D. (Jana) Smith of Albert Lea, Minn.; a daughter, Colleen D. (Cornelius) Blanton of Bluffton; and a son, Nicolas J. (Jessica) Smith of Monroe. Over a 15-year period James and Suzanne fostered 22 children including Tonya J. (Matthew) Reno and unofficially adopted Curtis L. (Rhonda) Rayford.

He is also survived by a sister, Janice A. Medaugh of Decatur. Sixteen grandchildren also survive — Celeste; Claire and Clinton; Brielle and Preston; Shaletta, Jade, Jalen, Ashley, and Case; Nicolas, Ethan, and Chance; and Braxton, Emilee and Kylee. He is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry A. Smith, and a sister, Jane A. Roush.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Common Ground Church of the Nazarene in Decatur with Pastor Preston C. Smith officiating. Military graveside honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard at the Decatur Cemetery with Pastor Joyce Kuhn officiating.

Friends and family will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Preferred memorials are to Common Ground Church of the Nazarene.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur.