James A. Bedwell, 91, of Sevierville, Tenn., died at 9:34 a.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Sevierville Health & Rehab.

He was born May 5, 1930, in Blackford County. He married June Marie Taylor Saturday, Aug. 30, 1952, in Pennville. His wife survives.

Additional survivors include a son, James “Douglas” (Denise) Bedwell of Sevierville; two daughters, Rhonda (Jack) Tharp of Maryville, Tenn., and Deanna Clabo of Sevierville; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Dexter (Bonnie) Bedwell of Marion.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Truman Bedwell; his mother, Helen G. Pence Bedwell; a son, Bruce Bedwel; two brothers, Harold Bedwell and Max Bedwell; and twi sisters, Nona Volz and Peggy Stairs.

Calling will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Twin Hill-I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Pennville. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Army and Millard Brown American Legion Post 156.

Arrangements are being handled by the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

