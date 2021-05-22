Home State & National News IU will require COVID-19 vaccination shots for fall classes IU will require COVID-19 vaccination shots for fall classes May 22, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Jobless claims decline again State & National News Without masks some fear going back to work State & National News $5 million vaccine incentive offered in New York