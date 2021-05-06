Godoy T. Tosh, 80, of rural Bluffton, passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 4, 2021, at his residence.

Godoy was born March 16, 1941, in Manila, Ark., to Jesse and Opal Mann Tosh. Both parents preceded him in death.

A 1960 graduate of Valley View High School in Arkansas, Godoy served in the United States National Guard and was a member of the American Legion. He was a site consultant for several years in the manufacturing industry, mainly concentrating on installation of conveyor systems.

Godoy was also a carpenter, having built houses and churches in Arkansas before moving to Bluffton in 1982. He had a true passion for equine, having owned many horses over the years. Most of all, he enjoyed teaching others in the community how to ride horses.

Godoy is survived by his companion of 40 years, Carolyn Faus of Bluffton; three sons, Godoy “Ty” (Karen) Tosh, Charles “Charley” (Rita) Tosh, and Larry (Cindy) Tosh, all of Jonesboro, Ark.; a brother, Dwight (Joan) Tosh of Jonesboro; four grandchildren, Colton and Bailey Tosh and Brian and Jon Stotts; seven great-grandchildren; and his former spouse, Barbara Kirksey of Jonesboro, Ark.

In addition to his parents, Godoy was preceded in death by a stepson, Linn Faus; a brother, LaFoy Tosh; and a sister, Sonja Thompson.

There are no public services planned at this time. Burial will be at the Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton. The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wells County 4-H Horse and Pony Club.

