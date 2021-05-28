Home State & National News Facebook to stop removing COVID posts Facebook to stop removing COVID posts May 28, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Vaccine order reviewed by IU State & National News Railyard shooter appeared to have targeted victims State & National News Stocks climb on Wall Street as appetite for risk returns