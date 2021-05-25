Delores E. Maller, 94, passed away Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, at her residence in Bluffton.

Delores was born on in Adams County on Feb. 20, 1927, to Adolph and Rosa (Rauch) Geisel, both parents preceded her in death.

She married Eugene E. Maller in Bluffton on July 9, 1950, he preceded her in death on Feb. 28, 2009.

She worked as a cook for the Bluffton Harrison School system for over 30 years, retiring in 1996. Delores spent many years serving meals to the children who attended the special needs school in Vera Cruz. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Bluffton. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her grandchildren.

Delores is survived by two sons, Edward (Rhonda) Maller of Bluffton and Gary (Kim) Maller of South Bend; 12 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Ellen Geisel of Bluffton. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Vernon, Olen, Everett and Harold Geisel, and four sisters, Lorene Geisel, Mildred Baumgartner, Helen Harris and Gladys Geisel. In addition, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Corey Maller, and a great-grandson, Taylor Maller.

Public visitation will be from 3 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Jeff Leman and Mark Gerber will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Gateway Woods.

The above obituary is being republished to correct errors in the original.