David H. Minniear, 89, passed away peacefully May 1, 2021, in Hampton, Va.

David was born Sept. 6, 1931, in Huntington County, Indiana. He served in the U.S. Air Force and afterward attended Purdue University’s School of Aviation Technology. In his career as a Field Service Engineer for McDonnell Aircraft Co., he worked with F-4 Phantoms (earning the nickname “The Phantom Doctor”) and F-15 Eagles for more than 32 years. In retirement he found a new vocation as a docent at the Virginia Air and Space Center, volunteering more than 4,000 hours to share his knowledge and love for anything aeronautical and aerospace related.

As a long-time member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Hampton he held many positions. He was active in the Methodist Men’s group and greeted people at the door on Sundays.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Blanche and Harry; his sister, Wilma; and his brother, Joseph.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Evelyn (Curry); his son, Thomas; his daughter, Ann; his grandson, Brian; and his granddaughter, Bre’.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, in the Family Life Center at St. Mark’s UMC. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, in the sanctuary at St. Mark’s UMC, 99 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, Va. Thanks for wearing a mask.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Mark’s UMC Memorial Fund or a favorite charity.

Interment will be a private service at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Va.