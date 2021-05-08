Darwin D. Helms, 57, of Palacios, Texas, passed away May 3, 2021. He was born Nov. 12, 1963 to the late Max E. Helms and Doris E. Mills Helms.

He worked as an API inspector for Versa Integrity Group at Formosa Plastics in Point Comfort, Texas.

He was an avid fisherman and also loved to barbecue, venturing into competitive competition. He enjoyed his time with all of his nieces, nephews, stepchildren and step-grandchildren, always being the life of any party. He also enjoyed golfing with his son, Cory. He made friends everywhere he went and always left a lasting impression on people.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Debra Clutter, and brother-in-law, John Herrick.

Survivors include his son, Cory Dee Helms (Cassie) of Youngstown, Ohio; sisters, Linda Dawson (Dave) of Palacios, Karen Herrick of Ossian, Pam Leyman (Larry) of Bluffton, and Lori Gray of Fort Wayne; brothers, Jerry Helms (Lee) of Huntington, Dale Helms (Barb) of East Grand Forks, Minn., Mickey Helms (Sherri) of Victoria, Texas, and Doug Helms of Mexico; brother-in-law, Niel Clutter of Rockford, Ohio; step-children, Kecia Ortiz (P.J.) of Gregory, Texas, Chris Turner (Holly) of Oak Harbor, Wash., Tori Deloy of Portland, Texas, and Tanner Deloy (Hannah) of Charlottesville, Va.; step-grandchildren, Jada, Jade and Jadin of Gregory, Texas, and Izyah, Xyazina, Eric, and Ameya of Portland, Texas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net

Arrangements are with the Palacios Funeral Home at (361) 972-2012