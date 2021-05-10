Home State & National News Criminal gang is linked to pipeline attack Criminal gang is linked to pipeline attack May 10, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Tearful reunions on second Mother’s Day under pandemic State & National News Job market for new grads State & National News U.S. job growth slows in sign of hiring struggles