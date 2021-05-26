Home Opinions Charity gives grant back as feds pay for school meals Charity gives grant back as feds pay for school meals May 26, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions I’m with Israel and against critical race theory Opinions More colors at the paint store than stars in the sky Opinions Taking a knee against China