Brian Mayne

Brian E. Mayne, 49, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday evening, May 1, 2021, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Brian was born in Bluffton on Oct. 30, 1971, to Thomas L. and Gloria J. Gerwig Mayne. His mother survives in Bluffton. He married Jennifer N. Deavers in Bluffton on Oct. 21, 2017. She survives in Bluffton.

Brian graduated from Bluffton High School in 1990 and attended IVY Tech in Fort Wayne. He was the owner and operator of MCS Cards in Bluffton and organized monthly card shows in Fort Wayne. He started collecting and dealing in sports memorabilia as a young boy. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a daughter, Savannah R. Duff of Bluffton; and brother, Gregory (Ashley) Mayne of Bluffton. Brian was preceded in death by his father, Thomas L. Mayne on Jan. 14, 2021.

In accordance with Brian’s wishes, there will be no public services at this time. The family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.

Memorials may be made in Brian’s memory to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences can be made at goodwincaleharnish.com

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.