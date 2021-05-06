Home Lifestyle Area Things to See and Do: 05-06-2021 Area Things to See and Do: 05-06-2021 May 6, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Insights: May is Mental Health Month Lifestyle Legion hosts pancake breakfast Saturday Lifestyle Saturday at the Parlor City Market