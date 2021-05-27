Annabee McIntire, 99, a resident of Jackson Township in Wells County, passed away at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the Bridgewater Centre in Hartford City.

She was born Dec. 10, 1921, in Blackford County. She married William McIntire Nov. 12, 1938, in Kentucky; her husband preceded her in death Aug. 6, 2012.

Annabee was a graduate of Eaton High School. She had been a nurse’s aide for Community Care and had worked in the cafeteria for the Southern Wells Community Schools. Annabee enjoyed spending time with her family and enjoyed doing her yard work.

She will be sadly missed by her son, William E. (Anette) McIntire of Montpelier; a daughter, Pauletta Elam of New Haven; six grandchildren, Troy McIntire of Troy, Ohio, Jay McIntire of New Albany, Ohio, Angela Stanley of Hartford City, Monica Elam of New Haven, Scott McIntire of Montpelier, and Samantha Bacon of Hartford City; five great-grandchildren, Kelsey Mcintire, Luke McIntire, Josh Stanley, Chris Stanley, and Bryce Bacon; a great-great-grandchild, Stella Stanley; a daughter-in-law, Lois McIntire of Hartford City, a brother, Keith Smoot of Hartford City; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. McIntire; her parents, Roll Edward Smoot and Hazel Louise Furniss Smoot; a son, Jerry l. McIntire; a son-in-law, James Elam; four brothers, William Smoot, Gene Smoot, Roll Smoot Jr., and Bob Smoot; and five sisters, Berice Fights, Marcella Robbins, Maxine Mills, Betty Carmichael, and Sara Richards.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W Windsor St in Montpelier. A service to celebrate Annabee’s life will follow at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with Rev. Phillip Freel officiating. Interment will follow in the Asbury Cemetery in Montpelier.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are recommended but not required.

Preferred memorials are to the Asbury Cemetery in care of Stan Morton, 9907 S. State Rd. 3-90, Warren, IN. 46792

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com