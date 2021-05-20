The Alcohol Beverage Board of Wells County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 9:00 am on June 01, 2021 virtually through Microsoft Teams, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed below. Information on accessing the virtual meeting can be found at https://www.in.gov/atc/alcohol‑resources/alcohol‑beverage‑information/#lbHearing.
RR9037486 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (209) TRANSFER
IMEL GROUP LLC 2330 E 250 N Bluffton IN
D/B/A Timber Rifge Golf Course
DL9032471 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Package Store TRANSFER
SMART WAY LLC 702 S JEFFERSON ST. Ossian IN
nb 5/20
