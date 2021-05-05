Home Opinions A little discomfort, and then ready to roll A little discomfort, and then ready to roll May 5, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Stranded on Trump Island, the GOP lets Biden play the long game Opinions … but what’s he doing to unify the country? Opinions Bumpy roller coaster ride finally over