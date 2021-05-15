Home Lifestyle A Joyful Noise: The Heir and the Inheritance A Joyful Noise: The Heir and the Inheritance May 15, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Destination Recreation: 05-15-2021 Lifestyle Insights: Troubled times, troubled teens Lifestyle Firefly tour 21 comes to Kehoe