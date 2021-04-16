Home Lifestyle Winning gold — virtually Winning gold — virtually April 16, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Bib sewing session with the Extension Homemakers Lifestyle 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten: Reese Aschliman Lifestyle Community Events: 4-15-21