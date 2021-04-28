Home Opinions The left’s cynical politics of racial division The left’s cynical politics of racial division April 28, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions As the school year wraps up, a nod to a top educator Opinions Police reform and personal responsibility Opinions Indiana cigarette tax proposal goes up in smoke