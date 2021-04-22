Home Opinions The Doomsday clock is ticking … slowly The Doomsday clock is ticking … slowly April 22, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Earth Day to earthy vocabulary Opinions A chance to tell an incredible story Opinions A tribute to one of the best men I’ve ever met