Home Opinions The cross has been laid down, His body isn’t there The cross has been laid down, His body isn’t there April 1, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Collecting can get squirrelly, so beware Opinions Biden’s first big mistake Opinions How about those Hoosiers? What an NCAA ride