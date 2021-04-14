Home Opinions Tax rates and community visions. What are yours? Tax rates and community visions. What are yours? April 14, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Ron DeSantis is what the post-Trump GOP should look like Opinions Four days on the Gulf Coast just what was needed Opinions Public notices belong in newspapers