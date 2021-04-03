Home Sports Taking advantage of the time that 2020 gave me Taking advantage of the time that 2020 gave me April 3, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Bluffton softball looks to add more wins Sports Lady Raider softball building new culture Sports High School Calendar: 04-02-2021