Funeral services for Sondra Renee Stark Hufhand will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Truelight Baptist Church, 805 North Country Club Road, Muncie. Officiating will be Bro. Dennis Trimble. Internment will follow in the Tomlinson Cemetery in Muncie, the direction of Parson Mortuary and Cremation Center.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time at the church.

Those left to cherish her memories include one daughter, Serenity Hufhand; one son, Noah Hufhand; one sister, Angela Ogle and husband, Randy; one brother, Nathan Stark and wife Heather; one niece, Lyla Stark; one nephew, Gage Ogle; special aunt, Paula; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Sondra was born Saturday, Dec. 18, 1982, in Rushville and went home to be her Lord and savior on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at the age of 38 years.

She is preceded in death by her father, Russ Allen Stark, and her mother, Diane Roberts Stark.

Sondra attended Truelight Baptist Church and was a member there for many years. Spending quality time with her family and especially her children that she loved dearly, her Aunt Paula was like a mother to her. She loved to watch the Chicago Cubs play baseball, and she was a New England Patriots fan also; she would not miss a game. Being around her family and enjoying times with her children is what she would rather do.

Pallbearers will be Garry Roberts, Randy Ogle, Gage Ogle, and Nathan Stark.

Memorials may be made to her children.

