Sharon A. Crozier, 79, of Ossian, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, surrounded by family in her home.

Sharon was born Aug. 8, 1941, in Wells County. She was the daughter of Gerald S. Wright and Frances E. Folk Wright. She was a graduate of Rockcreek High School and then worked as a bus driver for Northern Wells Community Schools. Her students brightened her days for 33 years.

Sharon’s smile always lit up the room as soon as she walked in. She was an incredibly special person. Her love for life and her family were so apparent in all that she did. Her children, grandchildren, and especially her great-grandchildren, were her purpose and kept her young at heart until her final days.

Surviving her are her children, Kevin L. (Marci) Crozier of Valparaiso, Ind. and Kathy K. (Ron) Leman of Ossian; grandchildren, Courtney (Alex) Respess, Jaylee (Logan) Dafforn, Casey Crozier, and Jori (Trey) Williams; and great-grandchildren, Everlee, Titus, and Emerson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jay L. Crozier, in 2015; and a brother, Kenneth D. Wright.

Funeral services will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St. in Ossian. Visitation will start at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sharon’s memory may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice or Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com for the Crozier family.